Eva Mae Crum Hubbard -- Willingboro, N.J.

WILLINGBORO, N.J. -- Funeral services for Mrs. Eva Mae Crum Hubbard, 76, of Willingboro, and formerly of Rowesville, S.C., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

Eva Mae Crum Hubbard was born on Jan. 6, 1945, in Rowesville, to the late Theodore "Shine" and Henrietta Felder Crum. She transitioned from this earth, into eternal life on Monday, March 15, after a brief illness.

She was the oldest of four children and was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Melvin L. Crum; and her beloved husband, Albert T. "Dip" Hubbard.

Eva received her early education in the public schools of Orangeburg County and graduated from Bethune Memorial High School in Bowman. She attended Claflin College. Eva was employed by JC Penney in several states and retired after 35-plus years. She was also employed by other retail stores.

Eva's religious affiliation began at Central United Methodist Church in Rowesville. After relocating, she joined Delaware Baptist Church in Willingboro, N.J., and regularly attended Tabernacle Baptist Church in Burlington, N.J.