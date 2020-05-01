Eva Mae Briggman Tyler Middleton -- Orangeburg
Eva Mae Briggman Tyler Middleton -- Orangeburg

Eva Mae Middleton

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Eva Mae Briggman Tyler Middleton, 74, of 239 Bill Salley Road, died April 26, 2020, at her daughter's residence following an extended illness.

A private service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020.

Mrs. Eva Mae Briggman Tyler Middleton was born July 4, 1945, in Cordova to the late Charlie Briggman and Eva Mae Brown Briggman (Micey). She was the adopted child of Lucille Richardson Tyler and Isacc Tyler. She entered into eternal rest on April 26, 2020, at the home after an extended illness.

She attended the George Washington School located in Cordova. She graduated from high school in 1963. Eva Mae loved God and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She was a member of Pilgrim Glorious Church of God. She was attending Potter House Church of Allendale.

She was formally married to Marion Lee Middleton Sr. on July 27, 1964. To this union, five children were born.

Eva Mae leaves to cherish her memories her loving children, Marilyn Harper, Brenda Middleton, Rosalyn Middleton, and Fredrica Middleton, all of Orangeburg, Eric (Cindy) Middleton and Minister Marion (Kathy) Middleton Jr. of Rowesville; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many loving and devoted friends who will miss her dearly.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

