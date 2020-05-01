Eva Mae Briggman Tyler Middleton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Eva Mae Briggman Tyler Middleton, 74, of 239 Bill Salley Road, died April 26, 2020, at her daughter's residence following an extended illness.
A private service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020.
Mrs. Eva Mae Briggman Tyler Middleton was born July 4, 1945, in Cordova to the late Charlie Briggman and Eva Mae Brown Briggman (Micey). She was the adopted child of Lucille Richardson Tyler and Isacc Tyler. She entered into eternal rest on April 26, 2020, at the home after an extended illness.
She attended the George Washington School located in Cordova. She graduated from high school in 1963. Eva Mae loved God and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She was a member of Pilgrim Glorious Church of God. She was attending Potter House Church of Allendale.
She was formally married to Marion Lee Middleton Sr. on July 27, 1964. To this union, five children were born.
Eva Mae leaves to cherish her memories her loving children, Marilyn Harper, Brenda Middleton, Rosalyn Middleton, and Fredrica Middleton, all of Orangeburg, Eric (Cindy) Middleton and Minister Marion (Kathy) Middleton Jr. of Rowesville; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many loving and devoted friends who will miss her dearly.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.