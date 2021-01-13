 Skip to main content
Eva M. Sistrunk-Parker -- Orangeburg
Eva M. Sistrunk-Parker -- Orangeburg

Eva M. Sistrunk-Parker

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Eva M. Sistrunk-Parker, 80, of 1995 Sharperson St., passed away Jan. 12, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

