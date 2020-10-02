 Skip to main content
Eva M. Rhames -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Eva M. Rhames, 90, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, and formerly of Crabapple Lane, died Sept. 30, 2020, at The Methodist Oaks.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Louis Willis, 3229 Huson Circle, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

