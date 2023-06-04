ORANGEBURG -- Eva M. Dukes, 88, of 1268 Glenwood Drive, Orangeburg, passed away June 2, 2023 after an extended illness.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1330 Ridgewood Drive, at 1:00 PM.
The family will be accepting visitors/guests at the residence from 12:00 to 7:00 PM. Please be reminded of COVID-19 guidelines and precautions. Friends may also call the funeral home. There will be no public viewing at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
