A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1330 Ridgewood Drive, at 1:00 PM.

The family will be accepting visitors/guests at the residence from 12:00 to 7:00 PM. Please be reminded of COVID-19 guidelines and precautions. Friends may also call the funeral home. There will be no public viewing at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.