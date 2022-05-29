Eva Johnson -- Bowman

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOWMAN -- Ms. Eva Johnson, 78, of 198 Oak St., Bowman, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Pruitt Health, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter, Hershel Johnson, 198 Oak St., Bowman. Also, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter at 803-664-6804 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

