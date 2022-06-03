 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eva Johnson -- Bowman

Eva Johnson

BOWMAN -- Funeral services for Ms. Eva Johnson, 78, of 198 Oak St., Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman. The Rev. Gary Miller is officiating.

Ms. Johnson passed away on Friday, May 27, at Pruitt Health, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 3.

Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter, Hershel Johnson, 198 Oak St., Bowman. Also, condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-664-6804 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and a mask must be worn when attending visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

