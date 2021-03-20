 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eva Hubbard -- Mount Holly, N.J.
0 comments

Eva Hubbard -- Mount Holly, N.J.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. -- Ms. Eva Hubbard, 76, formerly of Rowesville, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly, N.J.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may express their condolences to her daughters, Karen Crum at 803-347-5580 and Roberta Crum at 803-682-3884; son, Jonathan Hubbard at 856-979-1748; and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News