Eva Hubbard -- Mount Holly, N.J.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. -- Ms. Eva Hubbard, 76, formerly of Rowesville, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly, N.J.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Friends and family may express their condolences to her daughters, Karen Crum at 803-347-5580 and Roberta Crum at 803-682-3884; son, Jonathan Hubbard at 856-979-1748; and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
