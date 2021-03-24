 Skip to main content
Eva Crum Hubbard -- Willingboro, N.J.
WILLINGBORO, N.J. -- Ms. Eva Crum Hubbard, 76, of Willingboro, New Jersey, formerly of Rowesville, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly, New Jersey,

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may express their condolences to her daughter, Karen Crum, at 803-347-5580); son, Jonathan Hubbard, at 856-979-1748; and her sister, Roberta Crum at 803-682-3884; and Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

