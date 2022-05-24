Eunice V. Gibson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Eunice V. Gibson, 81, of Orangeburg passed away surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, May 22, 2022, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor Jim Broad will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Gibson was born on August 31, 1940, in Bamberg. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Tuten and the late Janie Benton Tuten. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Orangeburg where she was a member of the Women on Missions. Mrs. Gibson enjoyed collecting bells. She had a passion for caring for cats. She loved taking care of her cats, her family and friends and especially her husband. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Deborah Williams and three sons, Billy Myers, Ricky Myers and Michael Myers.

Survivors include her husband of 33 years, James Gibson; two sons, Robert (Donna) Gibson, Ronnie (Ruth) Myers; daughter Charlene (William) Westbury; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three nieces, Roxie Phillips, Christy (Bobby) Porter, Shannon (Jamie) Richburg; four nephews, Ronald (Tammy) Gibson, Sean (Rachael) Garvin, Hal (Rachael) Wise) and George (Jessica) Gibson.

Memorials may be made to the Women on Missions at Bethany Baptist Church at 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.