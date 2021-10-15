 Skip to main content
Eulyss Perry -- Reevesville
Eulyss Perry -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Graveside services for Mr. Eulyss Perry, 72, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Jericho Baptist Church, Reevesville, with the Rev. Stevens officiating.

Friends may call the resdence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

