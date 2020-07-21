Eula Mae Nelson -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Eula Mae Nelson, 96, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, Apartment C-407, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Eva Mae Clark is officiating.

Ms. Eula Mae Nelson was born in Adel, Georgia, on July 15, 1924, to the late Victoria Nelson and Jonnie Nelson. She was called to eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Edisto Post-Acute Care in Orangeburg, South Carolina, at the age of 96 years old.

Ms. Eula received her education in Polk County, Florida. She later moved to Oviedo, Florida, where she started her family.

Ms. Eula held many positions in her lifetime. She worked as a migrant worker traveling throughout Florida and Pennsylvania. She also worked in the hospital and school system. Once moving to Orangeburg, she worked at Kirkland Dry Cleaners for many years.

Ms. Eula was affectionately known by everyone as “Nana.” She was a very generous person with a giving heart. She was always willing to give you her last.