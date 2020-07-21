Eula Mae Nelson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Ms. Eula Mae Nelson, 96, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, Apartment C-407, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Eva Mae Clark is officiating.
Ms. Eula Mae Nelson was born in Adel, Georgia, on July 15, 1924, to the late Victoria Nelson and Jonnie Nelson. She was called to eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Edisto Post-Acute Care in Orangeburg, South Carolina, at the age of 96 years old.
Ms. Eula received her education in Polk County, Florida. She later moved to Oviedo, Florida, where she started her family.
Ms. Eula held many positions in her lifetime. She worked as a migrant worker traveling throughout Florida and Pennsylvania. She also worked in the hospital and school system. Once moving to Orangeburg, she worked at Kirkland Dry Cleaners for many years.
Ms. Eula was affectionately known by everyone as “Nana.” She was a very generous person with a giving heart. She was always willing to give you her last.
She is survived by her son, George W. (Vertell) Jones of Orangeburg; three grandsons: Vincent (Debra) Jones of Newport News, Virginia, Stacy (Valarie) Jones of Spartanburg, and Quentin (Shirley) Jones of Orangeburg; a granddaughter, Naja Jones of Orangeburg; 13 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the funeral home..
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.