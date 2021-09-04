 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eula L. 'Pea' Culcleasure Riley -- West Columbia
0 comments

Eula L. 'Pea' Culcleasure Riley -- West Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WEST COLUMBIA -- Eula L. “Pea” Culcleasure Riley, 72, of West Columbia, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

Due to COVID-19, the family is not receiving visitors.

W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News