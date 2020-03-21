Eugenie Elliott Bonnette -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Eugenie Elliott Bonnette, 83, of Bamberg, passed away, March 20, 2020.

A private family service will be held at later date.

Eugenie was born in Summerton to the late Robert Venning Elliott and Julia Anderson Cantey Elliott. She was a graduate of Summerton High School and the University of South Carolina. She worked as a Secretary for the United States Department of Agriculture. She was a member of Cope Baptist Church, where she directed the youth choir for many years. She was also a member of the adult Sunday School Class, the adult choir, a member of WMU, and Gideons Auxillary.

Mama loved her family and her church family and was an avid reader. She loved to play bridge and was a member of bridge clubs in Orangeburg and Bamberg. She loved music and enjoyed writing spiritual poems and songs. She adored her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All of them called her JenJen. She loved politics, and was a poll manager for many elections.

Survivors include her daughter, Katherine "Beth" Bonnette (Eddie) Pruett; three granddaughters, Courtney Rebecca Smith, Julia Katherine Pruett, Jenna Elizabeth Pruett; two grandsons, Rion Scoville Smith and Thompson Edward Pruett; and four great-grandchildren, Rion Jr., Ezekiel, Wyatt and Weston Smith.