Eugenie Elliott Bonnette -- Bamberg
BAMBERG -- Eugenie Elliott Bonnette, 83, of Bamberg, passed away, March 20, 2020.

A private family service will be held at later date.

Eugenie was born in Summerton to the late Robert Venning Elliott and Julia Anderson Cantey Elliott. She was a graduate of Summerton High School and the University of South Carolina. She worked as a Secretary for the United States Department of Agriculture. She was a member of Cope Baptist Church, where she directed the youth choir for many years. She was also a member of the adult Sunday School Class, the adult choir, a member of WMU, and Gideons Auxillary.

Mama loved her family and her church family and was an avid reader. She loved to play bridge and was a member of bridge clubs in Orangeburg and Bamberg. She loved music and enjoyed writing spiritual poems and songs. She adored her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All of them called her JenJen. She loved politics, and was a poll manager for many elections.

Survivors include her daughter, Katherine "Beth" Bonnette (Eddie) Pruett; three granddaughters, Courtney Rebecca Smith, Julia Katherine Pruett, Jenna Elizabeth Pruett; two grandsons, Rion Scoville Smith and Thompson Edward Pruett; and four great-grandchildren, Rion Jr., Ezekiel, Wyatt and Weston Smith.

In addition to her husband, Edd Bonnette, and parents, Eugenie was predeceased by her daughter, Pauline Bonnette Smith; her sisters, Juline Burnson and Kitty Ermis; and her brothers, Roddy Elliott, Joe Elliott and Robert Elliott.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Edisto Home Care and Hospice.

Memorials may be made to Cope Baptist Church, P.O. Box 84, Cope, SC 29038 or Gideons International, P. O. Box 118, Orangeburg, SC 29116.

