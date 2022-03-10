Eugene Summers -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Eugene Summers, 65, of 1750 Irvin St., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, with the Rev. Donald E. Greene Jr., pastor, presiding, with interment to follow.

He passed away Feb. 27.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family will not be accepting visitors at the residence due to COVID-19 precautions. Friends may call the funeral home.

