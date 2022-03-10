 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eugene Summers -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Eugene Summers, 65, of 1750 Irvin St., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, with the Rev. Donald E. Greene Jr., pastor, presiding, with interment to follow.

He passed away Feb. 27.

Public visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family will not be accepting visitors at the residence due to COVID-19 precautions. Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian airstrike on maternity hospital 'atrocity,' says Zelensky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News