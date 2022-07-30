 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eugene Stanley -- Cope

  • 0

COPE -- Mr. Eugene Stanley, 81, of 111 Wrangler Court, Cope, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Rose Stanley, 111 Wrangler Court, Cope, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

