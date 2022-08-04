 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eugene Stanley -- Cope

Eugene Stanley

COPE -- Funeral services for Mr. Eugene Stanley, 81, of 111 Wrangler Court, Cope, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Bowman. Bishop Hayes T. Gainey is officiating.

Mr. Stanley passed away Friday, July 29, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 4, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Rose Stanley, 111 Wrangler Court, Cope, between the hours of 4 to 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

