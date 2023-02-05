Shot was born in Orangeburg on Feb. 10, 1938, a son of the late Eugene R. Fogle Sr. and Sadie Garrick Fogle. He was the eldest son. He graduated from Edisto High School in 1956 and went on to serve in the National Guard. He took over the family business, Fogles Produce, where he retired after 50 years. He loved his family and friends dearly. He could be seen sitting on his porch waiting on anyone to come by and talk for a while. He also loved motorcycles and deep-sea fishing.