ORANGEBURG — Eugene “Shot” Robert Fogle Jr., 84, of Orangeburg, passed away Feb. 2, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115. The burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Shot was born in Orangeburg on Feb. 10, 1938, a son of the late Eugene R. Fogle Sr. and Sadie Garrick Fogle. He was the eldest son. He graduated from Edisto High School in 1956 and went on to serve in the National Guard. He took over the family business, Fogles Produce, where he retired after 50 years. He loved his family and friends dearly. He could be seen sitting on his porch waiting on anyone to come by and talk for a while. He also loved motorcycles and deep-sea fishing.
He is survived by his son, Eugene R. Fogle III (Penny Fogle) of Greenville; and daughter, Jodie Fogle Jones (Tommy Watford) of Orangeburg; six grandchildren, Robbie Fogle Dority, Michael Chambers (Samantha), Makayla Ballentine (Kaleb), Patrick C Fogle, Cole Jones, and Tessa Jones; three great-grandchildren, Brantley Chambers, Lincoln Chambers, and Asher Ballentine; a brother, Ozzie Fogle (Elsie); and a sister, Janie Drawdy (David).
He was predeceased by his infant sister, Deira Fogle, and sisters, Jeannine Shuler and Patricia Fogle Kemmerlin.
Memorials can be made to CCMO, 889 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115 or Zion Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868