Eugene Rivers Sr. -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Eugene Rivers Sr., 73, of 737 Miracle Drive, died July 23, 2020, at Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, in Heyden, Cemetery, Eutawville.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
