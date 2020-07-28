Eugene Rivers Sr. -- Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE -- Eugene Rivers Sr., 73, of 737 Miracle Drive, died July 23, 2020, at Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, in Heyden, Cemetery, Eutawville.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Eutawville Community Funeral Home.

Service information

Jul 28
Visitation
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
2:00AM-8:00PM
Eutawville Community Funeral Home Chapel
440 Porcher Avenue
Eutawville, South Carolina 29048
Jul 29
Graveside Service
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
11:00AM
Heyden Hill Cemetery
Addidas Street
Eutawville, SC 29048
