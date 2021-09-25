Eugene Rickenbacker -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Eugene Rickenbacker, 77, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence of his daughter, Shebia Rickenbacker, 2688 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. The family is accepting limited guests at the residence, and masks are required.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.