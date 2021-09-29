Eugene Rickenbacker -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Eugene Rickenbacker, 77, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Charcey N. Priester is officiating.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Friends may visit the residence of his daughter, Shebia Rickenbacker, 2688 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. The family is accepting limited guests at the residence, and masks are required.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
