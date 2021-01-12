Eugene Oliver -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Eugene Oliver, 69, of 106 Todd Branch Drive, passed away at his residence Jan. 6, 2021.

A private interment will be held for Mr. Oliver. Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may also call the funeral home.