 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eugene Oliver -- Columbia
0 comments

Eugene Oliver -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eugene Oliver

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Eugene Oliver, 69, of 106 Todd Branch Drive, passed away at his residence Jan. 6, 2021.

A private interment will be held for Mr. Oliver. Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News