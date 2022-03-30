Eugene McFadden -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Eugene McFadden, 72, of 295 Langley Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 2923 McCords Ferry Road, Cameron, with the Rev. Curtis Young officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Masks and temperature checks will be required for entry.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving guests at the residence between the hours of 2 and 9 p.m. daily. Please follow COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence, and the funeral home.

