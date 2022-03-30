 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eugene McFadden -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Eugene McFadden

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Eugene McFadden, 72, of 295 Langley Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 2923 McCords Ferry Road, Cameron, with the Rev. Curtis Young officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Masks and temperature checks will be required for entry.

Viewing is scheduled from 2 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving guests at the residence between the hours of 2 and 9 p.m. daily. Please follow COVID-19 precautions when visiting the residence, and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How is the Ukraine invasion shutting down tourism in Turkey and Cuba?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News