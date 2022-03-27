 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eugene McFadden -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Eugene McFadden, 72, of 295 Langley Road, Orangeburg, passed away Friday March 25, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving limited guests at the residence between the hours of 2 and 9 p.m. daily; masks will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets US troops stationed near Ukraine border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News