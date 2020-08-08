Eugene Howard Dunning -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Eugene Howard Dunning, 70, of 184 Lindale, died Aug. 4, 2020, at Edisto Post Acute following an extended illness.
The funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.
Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.
The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.
Service information
Aug 8
Visitation
Saturday, August 8, 2020
2:00PM-7:00PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Aug 9
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 9, 2020
12:30PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
