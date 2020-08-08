Eugene Howard Dunning -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Eugene Howard Dunning, 70, of 184 Lindale, died Aug. 4, 2020, at Edisto Post Acute following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

