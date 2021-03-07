Eugene Glenn 'E.G.' Livingston Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Eugene Glenn "E.G." Livingston Jr. of Orangeburg, and formerly of North, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, after an extended illness. He was 76.

Born May 27, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas, where his father was stationed during World War II, he was the eldest son of Eugene Glenn Livingston Sr. and Imogene Dougherty Livingston.

Educated at North High School, E.G. was not only a stand-out athlete, but an academic superstar. He attended Clemson University.

Professionally, he had a career in the insurance and car sales. However, he was happiest when he was tinkering with jewelry. It came to no surprise that he eventually became a pawnbroker with Broughton Street and I-Deal Pawn.

E.G. will be remembered for his generosity, love of his family and work ethic.