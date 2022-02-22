Eugene ‘Gene’ A. Williamson -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Eugene “Gene” A. Williamson, 65, of Cordova, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb, 23, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. A private family burial will follow. Pastor Kenny Baltzegar will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel prior to the funeral service.

The family requests that all attendees please dress casually.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Glynn Nelson, Bret Moore, “Cotton” Creech, Andy Varn, Michael Williamson and Kelly Williamson.

Gene was born Nov. 19, 1956, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late B.B. Williamson and the late Lenora Henry Williamson. He was retired from Husqvarna. Gene was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed bass fishing. The love he had for his family was immeasurable. His smile would light up a room. He will forever be missed. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, George L. Gartman and Leroy Gartman; and a sister, Mary Jane McDaniel.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Debbie H. Williamson; children, Andy Varn and Tabitha Felder (Wayne); stepdaughters, Melpo Pritcher, Eleni Soles (Clint), Eliana Jenkinson (Joshua) and Zoi Stilianidis; grandchildren, Kayleigh Varn, Ann Varn, Halle Felder, “Lil” Wayne Felder, Ethan Pritcher, Maddison Pritcher, Bella Pritcher, Ally Pritcher, Oakley Soles, Chloe Jones, Alexis Jones and Jase Jenkinson; sisters, Sonja Jackson, Pauline Williamson and Ellen Jackson (Frank); brothers, Kelly Williamson (Stephanie) and Michael Williamson (Alicia); the mother of his children, Debbie Williamson; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

