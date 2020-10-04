 Skip to main content
Eugene Franklin Smith III -- Columbia
COLUMBIA -- Eugene Franklin Smith III, of Columbia, and formerly of St. Matthews, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Lexington Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

