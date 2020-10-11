 Skip to main content
Eugene Franklin Smith -- Columbia
COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Mr. Eugene Franklin Smith, 44, of Columbia, formerly of St. Matthews, will be held at noon on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews on Sunday, Oct. 11, from 3 to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 precautions will be observed at both the funeral home and the cemetery to include masks and social distancing.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

