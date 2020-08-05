× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eugene Dunning

ORANGEBURG -- Eugene Dunning, 70, of 184 Lindale St., died Aug. 4,2020, at Edisto Post-Acute Care following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

