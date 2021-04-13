Eugene Douglas -- Hopkins

HOPKINS -- Graveside Services for Mr. Eugene Douglas, 70, of 108 Wendell V. Neal Road, formerly of Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April14, 2021, in the New Faith Community Church cemetery, Tee Vee Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Pamela Jacobs officiating. Masks will be required for persons attending the service and those visiting the residence.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving brief and limited visitors at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Jeralanne Douglas, 34 Pine Land Trail, Elloree, during the hours of 2 to 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be also be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.