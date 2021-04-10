Eugene Douglas -- Hopkins

HOPKINS -- Mr. Eugene Douglas, 70, of 108 Wendell V. Neal Road, Hopkins, and formerly of Elloree,

passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving brief and limited visitors at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Jeralanne Douglas,

34 Pine Land Trail, Elloree, during the hours of 2 to 7 p.m. daily.

Masks will be required for persons visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home. Online condolences may be also be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.