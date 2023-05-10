COPE -- Mr. Eugene Colter, 79, of 2135 Hudson Road, Cope, SC, passed away May 6, 2023 at MUSC of Orangeburg following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 amThursday, May 11, 2023, at Glovers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, with Reverend R. Davin Gordon Jr. officiating. Viewing on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 2:00pm-7:00pm. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.