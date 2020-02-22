Eugene Brown Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Eugene Brown Jr., 72, of 503 Mimosa Drive, Orangeburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Samaria Missionary Baptist Church, Springfield, where the Rev. Wendell Sims is the pastor. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Brown was the husband of the late Leola W. Brown; father of Keith (Alfie) Mincy of Gaston, and Eric D. Brown of Orangeburg; brother of Joyce J. Brown and Caroline (John) Ross, all of Springfield, and Janice (Wade) Friday of Salley; sisters-in-law, Nettie Edwards of Wagener, Leona Davis of Salley and Eva (Eugene) McKie of Aiken.

Friends may call at the home and at Fulmer's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Brown, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.