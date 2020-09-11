Eudell Crawford Gray -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Eudell Crawford Gray, 88, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. She was the wife of William "Bill" Gray.

Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Steve Brown and the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Crawford, Jerry Lewis, James Crawford, W.E. Gray, Ronnie Gray and Mark Jackson; and also members of the First Baptist Church Agape Sunday school class. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service and visitation. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Mrs. Gray was born in Lexington, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Jesse and Iva Baker Crawford. She retired as a manager at AT&T after 35 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church and was very faithful in her faith, in God and service to her church. One of her joys in life was teaching adult Sunday school class. She began teaching at an early age of 17 and until recently was teaching the Agape Sunday school class. She loved the members very much.