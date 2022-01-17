ORANGEBURG -- Etta Hadden Trussell, 84, of Orangeburg, passed away Jan. 15, 2022. She was the wife of Donald E. Trussell.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Limestone United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Don Studebaker officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church sanctuary. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Survivors include her husband of the home; son, Gary Ferguson Jr. (Patricia); daughter, Heather H. Ferguson; granddaughter, Sara Van Driel (Marinus); great-granddaughter, Evy Van Driel; brother, Ted Hadden (Robin); and special friend, Tisa Lewis. She was predeceased by her son, Floyd Gabriel Ferguson.

Etta was a beloved wife, a loving daughter and sister, and a wonderful mother to three very accomplished children. She was always caring and sharing, spending many hours volunteering and helping others in countless activities and projects. Etta and Donny married in 1984, and thus began a more than 37-year partnership that greatly blessed both of them.

After graduating Spartanburg High School in 1955, she started her family and then began a long career with Southern Bell and BellSouth telephone companies, continuing when her husband Gary and their family moved to Orangeburg in 1968. Beginning in operator services, where she connected local and long distance calls through a cord switchboard, she then became a cable records assignment clerk, adding and updating subscriber's facility records on paper. As the telephone companies transitioned to computerized record keeping, she became a Facilities Assignment Specialist, from which she retired in 1991. She was a member of the Communications Workers of America, representing her fellow employees as a job steward, then was elected Vice President and ultimately President of Local 3719. She attended many national conventions and helped to create fair contracts for the workers she represented. Etta also spent many hours giving of her time and talents to the Telephone Pioneers.

Etta brought her aging parents to Orangeburg and faithfully cared for them until their passing. Never one to stand idle, Etta started cleaning homes for some of her friends. She successfully grew her business and founded Donnetta Company Cleaning Services, adding commercial and professional offices to her list of clientele.

During this time, Etta enjoyed many other interests. She served her Lord as a longtime Lay Leader of Limestone United Methodist Church, attending many South Carolina Annual Conferences as a delegate. She also had a special talent of helping people as a Hospice Volunteer: first for Pruitt Health and then for Grove Park Hospice; being a friendly face and voice for some lovely folks transitioning from this life to the next.

Etta was a member of Azalea Garden Club, serving multiple terms as club president. One of her proudest moments was having her flower arrangement judged as “Best of Show” at the Orangeburg County Fair in 2007.

Etta also benefited her community by working with and serving on the Board of Directors of two outstanding organizations: Edisto Habitat for Humanity and Healing Species.

Even though she was slowed by age and Parkinson's Disease, she was truly an example of a woman who strove for excellence, consistently overcame all obstacles in her path and became a living embodiment of the “Proverbs 31 woman”. The world was greatly enriched by her presence, and we thank God for sharing her life with us.

Memorials may be sent to Limestone United Methodist Church c/o Mary Agnes French, 1013 Deer Crossing Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118, Healing Species at www.healingspecies.org, or a charity of one's choice.

Ultimately, Etta was a caregiver and cherished all things two-legged and four-legged. In this she taught us so much. It was her beloved husband, Donny, who embodied her caregiving spirit, especially in these last few years. Etta's children are overwhelmed with gratitude for Donny's love for and commitment to their mother. We all extend deep gratitude to Betty Dyches and the Amedisys Hospice care givers for taking such good care of Etta in the last days of her life on this earth.

