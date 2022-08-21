Ethel Waymer -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Ethel Waymer, 104, of 1268 Lucky Leaf St., will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Andrew Chapel Baptist Church cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Donald E. Greene is officiating.

Ms. Waymer passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Edisto Post Acute, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, from 2 - 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.