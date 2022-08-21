 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ethel Waymer -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Ethel Waymer

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Ethel Waymer, 104, of 1268 Lucky Leaf St., will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Andrew Chapel Baptist Church cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Donald E. Greene is officiating.

Ms. Waymer passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Edisto Post Acute, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, from 2 - 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News