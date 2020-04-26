Ethel Watkins -- Santee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SANTEE -- Loving and devoted mother, Ethel Watkins, 88, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on April 24, 2020.

Born in Sumter County to Willie J. and Mamie B. Turner as their only daughter. She was the widow of Arthur Watkins. She lived in South Carolina most of her life, was an active member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church,worked and retired from Elloree Elementary School, where she worked as school secretary.

She is preceded in death by her son, Arthur Leroy (Junior) Watkins and is survived by her daughter, Susie Hall, and her son, Billy Watkins. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren that she treasured as her most precious gift.

The graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 27, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Elloree. There will not be a formal visitation, but friends may call from 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Jerusalem United Methodist Church, 7361 Old Number 6 Highway, Elloree, S.C.

