ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for Ethel Shaperson will be held on at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

Pastor Raymond Jennings will be officiating the service.

Public viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

She leaves to mourn her passing two children, Vincent Shaperson and Leslie Gilyard.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.