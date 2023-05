ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Ms. Ethel Mae Thompson 77, of 105 Tucker Mill Circle St. Matthews, will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Canaan Baptist Church Lone Star, SC, with the Rev. Eddie Jones, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The casket will be placed in the sanctuary at 10:00 am.