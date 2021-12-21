Ethel Mae Rivers Belle -- Mount Vernon, N.Y.

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Mrs. Ethel Mae Rivers Belle, 95, of Mount Vernon and formerly of North, passed away Dec. 14, 2021, in Mount Vernon.

The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, in the St. Mark United Methodist Church West Cemetery, St. James Road, North.

Mrs. Belle was the daughter of the late Townsend Rivers and Mrs. Banner Jones Rivers.

W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is in charge of arrangements.

Friends may call the funeral home.