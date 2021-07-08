 Skip to main content
Ethel Mae Murdaugh Lingard -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mother Ethel Mae Murdaugh Lingard.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery.

Mother Lingard is survived by four daughters, Linda Williams, Sandra (Jessie) Smalls, Valerie (Gerald) Nesbitt and Sheila Lingard; and four sons, Benjamin Lingard, James (Keron) Lingard, Harold (Trilby) Lingard and Reginald (Wezi) Lingard.

