Ethel M. Parker -- Orangeburg

Ethel M. Parker

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Ethel M. Parker, 87, of 933 Bull St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Parker passed away Friday, Sept. 30, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence; however, friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

