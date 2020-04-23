Ethel Lee Windley -- Florence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FLORENCE -- Mrs. Ethel Lee Windley, 75, of 1700 St. Anthonys Ave., Florence, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 26.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

