Ethel Lee Windley -- Florence
0 comments

Ethel Lee Windley -- Florence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE -- Mrs. Ethel Lee Windley, 75, of 1700 St. Anthonys Ave., Florence, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 26.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Windley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News