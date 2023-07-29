ORANGEBURG -- Ethel Infinger Edwards, 86, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 with her family by her side. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Orangeburg's Church of the Redeemer with The Very Reverend John Burwell officiating. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Dwight Cauthen, James Bryant, Danny Dantzler, Jackson Miller, John Beaty Hughes and Jack Edwards Brickle. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM, Tuesday Evening, July 25, 2023 at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

She was born in Harleyville, S.C. to the Late Lebby Pinckney and Bertilla I. Infinger. After graduating from Harleyville-Ridgeville H.S. She attended and graduated from the Orangeburg School of Nursing. She was employed in the office of Ira B. Horton M.D. and retired from the office of Hyman Marcus M.D. both of Orangeburg. She also worked in the Fords Hospital, Hickory N.C. as a supervisor in the Emergency Room and later for a thoracic surgeon's office also in Hickory N.C. She was an active member of Orangeburg's Church of the Redeemer Y.PS. League, Bazaar Co-Chairman, served on the Altar Guild, was the founder of the St Teresa's Funeral Guild serving grieving families, a member of Martha's E.C.W. and Bible School activities. She was a true "Southern Lady" and loved by her family and friends. She was predeceased by three brothers Charles Ralph Infinger, Raymond S. Infinger and James Infinger and two sisters Katherine Hughes and Mary Grace Peters.