Ethel Eugenia Wright -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Ethel Eugenia Wright, 94, of 1043 Harlin St., Elloree, will be held at noon Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Browning Branch Cemetery, Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. James B. Stukes and the Rev. Isaac W. Wilborn Jr. officiating.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving limited guests between the hours of 1 to 7 p.m. daily; visitors are requested to wear masks at the residence, and those persons attending the service.

Friends may also call the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.