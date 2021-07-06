Ethel Elethia Wright -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Mrs. Ethel Elethia Wright, 94, of 1043 Harlin St., Elloree, passed way at her residence on July 4, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is receiving limited guests between the hours of 1 and 7 p.m. daily; visitors are requested to wear masks.

Friends may also call the funeral home home.

