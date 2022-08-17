Ethel ‘Diane’ Staley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ethel "Diane" Staley, 70, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at PruittHealth in Orangeburg.
She was born July 27, 1952, in Orangeburg.
She was predeceased by her father, James Willie Weeks; mother, Daisy Bell Williams Weeks; daughter, Tammy Diane Staley; brothers, James "Jimmy" Weeks and Jessie "Ray" Weeks; survived by her sons: Jason Dean Staley, James Wesley Staley (Nancy) and William "Billy" Staley Jr. (Tammy); her grandsons, Austin Wesley Staley and Tyler Matthew Garret (Raven); sisters-in-law, Diane Weeks Hinson and Vicki Weeks Walker (Tommy)
Family will have a private burial in Bowman Cemetery in Bowman.