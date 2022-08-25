Ethel Carolyn 'Switch' Schwichtenberg -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ethel Carolyn “Switch” Schwichtenberg, 74, of Orangeburg, passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

“Switch” was born in Darlington to the late Walter Reice McKnight and the late Ethel Cassidy McKnight. She was a member of Northgate Baptist Church. “Switch” was retired from Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 as the transportation supervisor. “Switch” was an avid card player. She was preceded in death by siblings, Bill McKnight, Willis McKnight, Irene Fortner, Arnis McKnight, Jim McKnight, Walter Reice McKnight, Jr., Wesley McKnight and Mary Faye McGuigan.

Survivors include her daughter, Wanda Kay Henninger (Randy) of Orangeburg; son, Christopher Reice Schwichtenberg (Laurie); grandchildren, Frankie Henninger and Randall Henninger, both of Orangeburg, and Kristina Wooster of Lugoff; a great-grandson, Gavin Thackston of Lugoff; sister, Betty Foster of Florence; special brother, Robert Benton of Orangeburg; special sister, Pat O'Cain of Orangeburg; step-grandchildren, Jewel Davis of North Carolina, Cory Adicks and Davie Adicks, both of Rowesville, Joe Johnson, Christol Stanifer and Megan Johnson, all of Tennessee; nieces, nephews and additional extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; or to the H.F. Mabry Cancer Center 1161 Cook Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

