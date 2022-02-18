Estra ‘Link’ O’Neal -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- It is with deepest sympathy that we announce the passing of Deacon Estra "Link" O'Neal.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service.
